University, business leaders discuss future of education in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Leaders in our area are discussing the state of higher education in Western Wisconsin.

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum this morning in La Crosse.

Leaders from UW-La Crosse, Western Technical College and Viterbo University were on hand for the forum.

Business leaders could learn about what's changing at La Crosse's institutions of higher learning and how connections are being made with businesses in the community.

The collaboration of minds is needed to help the state's economy.

"We all want more educated people in this community, and there is just less that are available for us and how do we work together on this pathway to help Wisconsin employers," said Roger Stanford, Western Technical College president.

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce's next forum in September will highlight elected officials, as they discuss the state's budgeting process.



