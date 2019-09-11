UnitedHealth Group hosting statewide virtual job fair

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - UnitedHealth Group is hosting a virtual job fair to fill more than 150 full-time positions throughout the state of Wisconsin.

The job openings include customer service and operations positions in La Crosse, Eau Claire, Green Bay, Wausau and Wauwatosa.

The job fair will take place tomorrow, September 12 from 5-7 p.m. Click here to learn more about the openings before the job fair.

UnitedHealth Group serves more than 1.6 million residents in Wisconsin with more than 9,000 employees in the state through UnitedHealthcare, the nation's largest health insurer, and Optum, a leading health services and innovation company. UnitedHealth Group employees more than 300,000 employees worldwide.



The UnitedHealth Group family of businesses is committed to hiring military veterans. In partnership with 100,000 Jobs Mission, a public-private partnership among major U.S. corporations to hire veterans who have served the nation, UnitedHealth Group encourages military veterans who are interested in a position to apply.



