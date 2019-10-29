News

Two UW La Crosse faculty awarded for their work for inclusivity

Achievement on behalf of people of color & LGBTQ

By:

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 11:09 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:22 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Two University of Wisconsin La Crosse Professors are recognized for their outstanding achievement on behalf of people of color and the LGBTQ+ community.

UWL's Deborah Hoskins is a women's, gender, and sexuality associate professor recognized for the University of Wisconsin System's 2019 Doctor P-B Poorman Award.

An honor given to LGBTQ+ people or allies who have helped create a safer and more inclusive climate for students.

UWL's Taviare Hawkins a Professor in the Department of Physics was also recognized Monday for the Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award.

An award that recognizes Wisconsin community members and their achievements in advancing equity and inclusion for people of color.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars