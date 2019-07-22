Two tornadoes confirmed in Trempealeau, Jackson Counties

Courtesy of the National Weather Service.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The National Weather Service confirms two tornados touched down in our area during the severe storms. The brief tornadoes happened in Trempealeau and Jackson Counties in Wisconsin.

One tornado was reported on Saturday in Gale. The tornado passed through between 9:10 a.m. and lasted until 9:12 a.m. Its estimated peak winds were 80 miles per hour.

A concentrated area of damage started in a cornfield near Waller Lane. The tornado crossed Highway 54 near Stuhr Road. It dissipated along the edge of thicker woods.

The damage was confined to mainly hardwood trees and some corn.

The second tornado was reported in North Bend, about six miles southwest of Melrose. The tornado hit the area on Saturday between 9:14 and 9:18 a.m.

Its estimated peak winds reached 85 miles per hour and its path was 1.6 miles long.

The tornado formed near a small patch of woods near West Indies and Isbell Roads. It had a discontinuous path up a ridgetop before crossing Highway 54. It dissipated in another wooded area near Jennings Road.

The damage was confined to mainly hardwood trees and some corn.

Both tornados are considered EF-0, which is the weakest rating in the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

