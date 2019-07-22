Two tornadoes confirmed in Trempealeau, Jackson Counties
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The National Weather Service confirms two tornados touched down in our area during the severe storms. The brief tornadoes happened in Trempealeau and Jackson Counties in Wisconsin.
One tornado was reported on Saturday in Gale. The tornado passed through between 9:10 a.m. and lasted until 9:12 a.m. Its estimated peak winds were 80 miles per hour.
A concentrated area of damage started in a cornfield near Waller Lane. The tornado crossed Highway 54 near Stuhr Road. It dissipated along the edge of thicker woods.
The damage was confined to mainly hardwood trees and some corn.
The second tornado was reported in North Bend, about six miles southwest of Melrose. The tornado hit the area on Saturday between 9:14 and 9:18 a.m.
Its estimated peak winds reached 85 miles per hour and its path was 1.6 miles long.
The tornado formed near a small patch of woods near West Indies and Isbell Roads. It had a discontinuous path up a ridgetop before crossing Highway 54. It dissipated in another wooded area near Jennings Road.
The damage was confined to mainly hardwood trees and some corn.
Both tornados are considered EF-0, which is the weakest rating in the Enhanced Fujita Scale.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- On Your Side 7/21/19 - Identity Theft
- Organization holds safety course to prepare canoers, kayakers for the water
- People of all abilities go fishing as part of No Limits: Ability Awareness Week
- Minnesota Community has new accessible playground thanks to local alumni
- La Crosse Airport event is turning back the propellers of time
Latest News
- La Crosse Airport event is turning back the propellers of time
- State of Emergency declared after severe storms in Wisconsin
- Two tornadoes confirmed in Trempealeau, Jackson Counties
- Organization holds safety course to prepare canoers, kayakers for the water
- Wisconsin abbey names 22 priests accused of sexual abuse
- Sen. Baldwin is part of bipartisan effort to build more resilient roads
- Truckers pay touching tribute to Holmen man during his funeral
- Legion Baseball Regionals: Holmen advances to Class AA final
- 11 rural Wisconsin hospitals stopped delivering babies
- Doctors: Wisconsin e-cigarette tax not high enough to deter kids