Two people killed in head-on semi crash in Jackson County
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and several other agencies responded to a crash involving two semis in the Town of Curran Friday morning.
The initial report said two are dead after a head-on collision involving two semis on Highway 95 near N. Lincoln Road in Curran.
Authorities said Highway 95 will be closed for a few hours while the crash is investigated and a detour is posted.
The names of the deceased will not be released pending notification of family members.
The investigation is ongoing.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Veterans bring first-hand experience to Kenosha students
- Husband faces drug charges after wife's death
- Gun expert explains uses, misconceptions about AR-15s
- Child credit, sales tax holiday OK'd by Wisconsin Assembly
- Wisconsin dairy says owner among Indiana plane crash victims
- Walker tax cut, Lincoln Hills closure plan in jeopardy
- Some Wisconsin residents still stranded by high waters
- Wisconsin Assembly passes bill that could revoke licenses of repeat drunk drivers
- News 8 Sports Round Up - February 24, 2018
- Wisconsin sees increase in respiratory illnesses