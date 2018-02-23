News

Two people killed in head-on semi crash in Jackson County

By:

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 11:16 AM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 11:16 AM CST

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and several other agencies responded to a crash involving two semis in the Town of Curran Friday morning.

The initial report said two are dead after a head-on collision involving two semis on Highway 95 near N. Lincoln Road in Curran.

Authorities said Highway 95 will be closed for a few hours while the crash is investigated and a detour is posted.

The names of the deceased will not be released pending notification of family members.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars