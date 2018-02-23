Two people killed in head-on semi crash in Jackson County

Copyright 2017 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and several other agencies responded to a crash involving two semis in the Town of Curran Friday morning.

The initial report said two are dead after a head-on collision involving two semis on Highway 95 near N. Lincoln Road in Curran.

Authorities said Highway 95 will be closed for a few hours while the crash is investigated and a detour is posted.

The names of the deceased will not be released pending notification of family members.

The investigation is ongoing.