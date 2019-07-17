Two new prosecutors to join La Crosse County District Attorney's office

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Two new prosecutors are set to join the La Crosse County District Attorney's office.

The prosecutors will begin in October of this year.

A study found that La Crosse County should have five more prosecutors, due to the County's population.

District Attorney Tim Gruenke says the new additions will improve the case load.

"The people that handle domestic violence cases, have between 150 and 200 cases each, the people that handle traffic have more like 800, and the people who do the drugs have somewhere between six and nine hundred cases, it goes up and down all the time. They should have of course a lot less than that. They could do a lot better on each individual case if they didn't have so many to do at the same time," said La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke.

This will be the first addition to the office since 2003.



