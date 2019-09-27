Two new mountain bike trails open up in Hixon Forest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - There are more than a dozen different trails that mountain bikers can take on in Hixon Forest, all at different levels of difficulty.

But the parks and recreation department felt the trails were missing something, so they added two new ones that hope to attract bikers looking for a challenge.

"To be up here in the woods, riding through nature, it's just a whole different feel."

Mountain biking is one way La Crosse Resident Rob Seehafer bonds with his family.

"My wife and I come up here even on date nights and some evenings and just ride it over and over again."

He's new to the La Crosse mountain bike trails.

"I would have to say I'm more on the beginner end of things."

But he's not the only new addition to the trail system.

The La Crosse Parks and Recreation department recently added two new bike trails, JeDi and Vader, trails that are a force to be reckoned with.

"Get some practice in on our easy trails and intermediate trails and work your way up to these more difficult trails," said Leah Burns, Outdoor Recreation Coordinator.

They were designed to be difficult.

"We didn't have anything that was very challenging and would bring maybe more experienced bikers in our area."

The department hopes that bringing bikers looking for a challenge can benefit the city as a whole.

"We're hoping to keep some of our trail users here continuing to spend their dollars locally. We have a lot of awesome trails here and you don't always have to trave l distance to get out on the trails."

The variety of trails has attracted Rob to Hixon Forest, but he's going to ease himself into the new ones.

"I'd try it out slowly, maybe have to walk some of it."

But he appreciates the effort the parks department has put into welcoming bikers.

"The way this is evolving over the last few years is just amazing to see what they've put in, and what they're able to do."

As of this week, the trails are open to the public.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.