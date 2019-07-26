Two missing Wisconsin brothers now a death investigation
HOLT, Mo. (AP) - Missouri law enforcement officials say the case of two missing Wisconsin brothers is now a death investigation.
The brothers, Nicholas Diemel and Justin Diemel, were in Missouri last weekend for business related to a livestock business they run in Shawano County, Wisconsin. They were scheduled to fly home Sunday but missed their plane out of Kansas City.
Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish said Friday the case is a death investigation but he did not offer further details.
Twenty-five-year-old Garland Nelson of Braymer was charged Friday with tampering with a motor vehicle. The St. Joseph News-Press reports the vehicle reportedly is one used by the brothers before their disappearance.
Fox4KC reports court documents say the Diemel brothers on Sunday drove to an address in Braymer where Nelson operates his farm.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- All Abilities art show displayed at County Building
- Attorney of man charged in La Crosse homicide says victim's doctor to blame
- Winona State students teach kids about different cultures
- Fort McCoy holds Butterfly Field Day to show how they help preserve rare species
- First ever Putts "Fore" Paws golf scramble raises money for Humane Society
Latest News
- Attorney of man charged in La Crosse homicide says victim's doctor to blame
- La Crosse man injured in rollover crash
- Timber Rattlesnakes invade some Winona backyards
- Two missing Wisconsin brothers now a death investigation
- Donation tags available for Back2School drive in La Crosse
- Fort McCoy is home to some of the rarest butterflies, how you can take the tour and see them
- All Abilities art display opens in La Crosse
- 'Putts Fore Paws' raises funding for the Trempealeau County Human Society
- Republicans seek to alter Wisconsin student fee voting rules
- EPA banning production of R-22 means old A/C units may need to be replaced when they break