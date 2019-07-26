Pilot, co-pilot seriously injured in Viroqua plane crash

Courtesy of the Vernon County Sheriff's Office

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - Two people were seriously injured when the airplane they were flying attempted to make an emergency landing near Viroqua.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the 911 dispatch center was notified Thursday at 3:37 p.mof an airplane crash near US Highway 14 and County Road Y. First responders found the crash site in a soybean field.

Alton W. Akers, 70, of Worley, Idaho, was flying with his son, Cabe T. Akers, 41, of Chicago, Illinois. The pilot in command and his co-pilot were en route to the EAA Oshkosh Air Show.

The Akers were piloting a 1940, fixed-wing, single-engine Culver Cadet airplane. The aircraft reportedly began to experience engine problems, and they were trying to make it to the Viroqua Municipal Airport for an emergency landing.

An emergency locator device was activated when they knew they would not be able to make it to the airport. The landing gear was deployed when the engine quit on the descent.

The pilots said they attempted an emergency landing in a nearby soybean field. Shortly after touching down, the aircraft's wheels sunk into the dirt, which caused the aircraft to flip over. The aircraft remained in one piece.

Both men were able to free themselves from the wreckage.

The two were transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital to be stabilized and were later transferred to Gundersen Health System.

Both pilots remain hospitalized in stable condition.

The aircraft was righted by officials from the Viroqua Municipal Airport, Vernon County Sheriff's Office, and Viroqua Fire Department. George's Auto Repair was called to haul the aircraft from the site.

The crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

