Two boat landings in Minnesota temporarily closing

By:

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 08:25 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 11:18 PM CDT

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - The Mertes' Slough Landing near Fountain City off of Highway 54 and the McNally Landing in Winona will be closing Monday evening at 6 p.m.

The boat landings will be closed so that damage from flooding can be repaired.

There will be no walk-in access while the repairs are being done.

Officials say the repairs are expected to be finished by Tuesday.

If you have questions about accessing boat ramps, call the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge at 507-454-7351.
 

