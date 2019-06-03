News

Two arrested following Internet Protection Task Force online operation

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 05:45 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 05:45 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An internet sting in our area leads to the arrest of two men.

19-year-old Isaac Jacobson of La Crosse appeared in court Monday for a bond hearing.

Jacobson faces charges of attempted 2nd degree sexual assault and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

The Coulee Region Children's Internet Protection Task force conducted the online operation.

Jacobson was released on a $5,000 signature bond.

41-year-old Shaun Wehlage of Stockton, Minnesota was also arrested as part of the operation..

Wehlage also faces attempted 2nd degree sexual assault of a child and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

He also faces a charge for possession of methamphetamine.

He was given $5,000 cash bond.

Criminal complaints have not been filed for either men.
 

