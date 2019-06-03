Two arrested following Internet Protection Task Force online operation

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An internet sting in our area leads to the arrest of two men.

19-year-old Isaac Jacobson of La Crosse appeared in court Monday for a bond hearing.

Jacobson faces charges of attempted 2nd degree sexual assault and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

The Coulee Region Children's Internet Protection Task force conducted the online operation.

Jacobson was released on a $5,000 signature bond.

41-year-old Shaun Wehlage of Stockton, Minnesota was also arrested as part of the operation..

Wehlage also faces attempted 2nd degree sexual assault of a child and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

He also faces a charge for possession of methamphetamine.

He was given $5,000 cash bond.

Criminal complaints have not been filed for either men.



