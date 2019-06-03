Two arrested following Internet Protection Task Force online operation
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An internet sting in our area leads to the arrest of two men.
19-year-old Isaac Jacobson of La Crosse appeared in court Monday for a bond hearing.
Jacobson faces charges of attempted 2nd degree sexual assault and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
The Coulee Region Children's Internet Protection Task force conducted the online operation.
Jacobson was released on a $5,000 signature bond.
41-year-old Shaun Wehlage of Stockton, Minnesota was also arrested as part of the operation..
Wehlage also faces attempted 2nd degree sexual assault of a child and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
He also faces a charge for possession of methamphetamine.
He was given $5,000 cash bond.
Criminal complaints have not been filed for either men.
