Tulane student killed by flying tires at highway rest stop
GAUTIER, Miss. (AP) - Authorities say a Tulane University student was killed at an Interstate 10 rest stop in Mississippi when two tires came loose from a passing tractor-trailer and struck her.
News outlets report officials with the New Orleans school have identified the student as 21-year-old Margaret Maurer, of Forest Lake, Minnesota. Gautier police say the tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when it lost the wheels, which then crossed the eastbound lanes and entered the rest stop.
Authorities say Maurer and two friends were about to get back into their vehicle when the tires hit her and two cars. The rest stop was closed while the death was investigated. It's unclear what caused the tractor-trailer's tires to come loose.
Gautier lies just west of Pascagoula on the Mississippi coast.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- DNR and health officials encouraging hunters get deer tested for CWD
- Discover the Silent City brings stories of Prohibition era past back to life
- Quick Paint competitors hit Riverside Park to capture La Crosse scenery
- Mini Donut Half Marathon takes runner on trek to prevent suicides
- Freedom Honor Flight approaches 3,000 veteran passengers with latest trip
Latest News
- La Crosse Police investigating a report of shots fired
- Multiple roads closed in Crawford County due to flooding
- Chippewa Falls woman arrested following murder-for-hire investigation
- Prairie Du Chien residents picking up the pieces after flash flood damaged several homes
- UPDATED: Vernon County roads closed due to flooding
- Three brothers traveling on 24th Freedom Honor Flight
- Mayor declares State of Emergency for City of Prairie du Chien
- Suspect arrested in fire at historic Minnesota synagogue
- Freedom Honor Flight approaches 3,000 veteran passengers with latest trip
- Walk to End Alzheimer's unites La Crosse community with nation-wide fight against Alzheimer's