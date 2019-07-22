Truckers pay touching tribute to Holmen man during his funeral

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - A Holmen man who died in a crash while driving his semi-truck was honored this weekend in an extra special way. 23 semis showed up for Randy Denton Gunderson's funeral.

Family members said Gunderson was a trucker for more than four decades. After working for many different companies, he started Gunderson Trucking.

During his long career, he traveled to nearly every single state, except for Hawaii and Alaska.

He was a devoted father, enjoyed getting out on the boat and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. While it was a sacrifice to be away from home so often, he loved his job as a trucker, which made this so meaningful.

Gunderson recently told his family that he always wanted a truckers procession. Having all the trucks be a part of the procession made his dreams come true.

"The sound of that first horn-- I just remember it growing up all the time having him honk the horn and doing everything he could to make me love the truck. And with the send off, once I heard the first horn I completely lost it and I think a lot of others did too. And that's what he probably wanted as well and it's a great thing that kind of made it so much better than what it was," said Randy's son Andrew Gunderson.

Andrew said his father was caring and selfless, and always went out of his way to go the extra mile.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family pay for expenses.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.