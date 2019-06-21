Truck driver says 'zipper method' for merging helps reduce congestion in construction zones

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) - There were more than 3,000 crashes in Wisconsin work zones last year. More than 1,000 people were hurt, and nine people died.

Truck driver Patrick Kelm has 15 years experience on the road. He said the old trick of merging like a zipper can help solve that problem.

"Some people don't have patience," Kelm said. "Some people are not that bright when it comes to driving."

He said construction zones can be a real hassle because people don't let other drivers merge when a lane is closed.

"Most of the time people are like, 'I want to go first and I don't care about anybody else,'" Kelm said.

Department of Transportation officials in some states recommend the Zipper Method to merge.

"Everyone takes turns," Kelm said. "One after another. Right lane, left lane, and it works perfectly if people do it."

He said this helps keep traffic flowing with fewer stops and it's safer.

Capt. Christopher Weaver with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said speed is also an issue.

"Just be mindful and take your time," Weaver said. "Slow down in those construction zones."

On Thursday, two semitrucks crashed in a work zone in Racine County, killing both drivers. Kelm said he passed a crash on his drive to the Twin Cities.

"Just this morning, I went through Beloit, Wisconsin, and there was an accident in a construction zone because someone didn't merge properly," Kelm said. "Unfortunately people are not paying attention to the world around them."

He said if we take the time to think about one another on the highway, the road will be a safer place for everyone.

"Everyone, take their time and their turn," Kelm said. "One by one we will all get to where we are going a lot faster."

