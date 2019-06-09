Tritona triathlon takes athletes through bluff country

WINONA, Min. (WKBT) - The second day of the Tritona triathlon wrapped up in Winona Sunday.

Organizers say the course is a destination triathlon that features impressive terrain.

There was also a kid’s course and a beginner-friendly sprint course,

Hundreds of local volunteers give their time make the race a reality.

One competitive triathlete from Minneapolis, Ryan Collison, tried the event for the first time this year and is thankful for the warm welcome he received from Winona.

"I've never done this one. I've done many other ones. This is probably my 40th triathlon, but I've never done this one. It was really exiting to get out here and do that monster climb on the bluffs," said Collison

After the race awards were given to the winners as well as the first male and female to make the 1.2 mile climb up Garvin Heights.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.