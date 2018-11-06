News

Tribe challenges Corps findings on Dakota Access pipeline

  • BLAKE NICHOLSON, Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The Standing Rock Sioux is challenging new government conclusions that the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline poses no significant environmental threats to American Indian tribes in the Dakotas.

The Army Corps of Engineers in August finished more than a year of additional study ordered by a federal judge. The agency said the work substantiated its earlier determination that the chance of an oil spill is low and that minority and low-income populations aren't at greater risk.

Standing Rock is leading a lawsuit against the pipeline built by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners and wants a federal judge to reject the findings. The tribe says the Corps didn't adequately consider information that undermines the agency's conclusions.

The four-state pipeline has been moving North Dakota oil to Illinois since June 2017.

 

