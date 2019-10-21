Trial begins with jury selection in Erik Sackett homicide case
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The trial for a La Crosse man accused of killing his former girlfriend began Monday. A jury of 14 people was chosen to hear evidence over the next two weeks.
Jurors are randomly selected from around the county. They are questioned by the prosecution and the defense to come up with a jury that is impartial and fair.
The selected jury includes two alternate jurors who will not be included when deciding a final verdict.
Sackett was arrested in August 2018 in connection with the death of Erin Somvilai of La Crosse.
Her body was found in a Vernon County lake in June of last year, a few weeks after her father reported her missing.
The trial is expected to last until the beginning of November. News 8 will be live streaming tomorrow's opening statements beginning at 8:45 a.m. pending any delays or changes.
