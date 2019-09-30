Tri-State Ambulance: Requests during Oktoberfest went up 39% from 2018

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Requests for medical-related services during Oktoberfest went up 39 percent from last year, according to a preliminary report from Tri-State Ambulance. There were 201 requests systemwide for ambulances, the bike team or a supervisor response. Oktoberfest 2019 Response Report (2)_20190929210108

During peak staffing Friday and Saturday evenings, seven ambulances served the La Crosse area, and there were two bike paramedic teams for four total medics, three paramedic supervisors and one emergency physician on duty.

Because of Oktoberfest, Tri-state Ambulance staff put in 251.5 extra hours. In 2018, staff put in an extra 232 hours because of the event.

From 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Sunday, there were 165 ambulance requests, 26 bike team requests and 10 supervisor response requests. This is 19% higher than a typical September weekend.

Nearly a third of all weekend patients were 18 to 30 years old. An estimated 50% of all weekend responses in the city of La Crosse were alcohol-related during that time period.

So far, a total of 31 people were treated for alcohol-related issues at Gundersen Health System's Emergency Room on Friday and Saturday. Last year, 30 people were treated in the Emergency Room from Friday to Sunday.

