Trempealeau unveils monument to village's founding father

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WBKT) - The village of Trempealeau celebrated a new addition to its downtown scenery Thursday evening when a monument to James Allen Reed was unveiled.

Reed was a founding father of Trempealeau and Winona. He was the first non-native settler to live in the area that now makes up Trempealeau County permanently.

Reed was U.S. Army veteran, diplomat and businessman.

The monument is on the corner of Main St. and 1st St. The corner was part of Reed's original 66-acre plot that is close to the location of where his trading post, inn and home were.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.