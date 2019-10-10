Trempealeau County Sheriff's officers get Crisis Intervention Training

Crisis Intervention Team Training

Crisis Intervention Team Training

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis, (WKBT) - Sheriff Brett Semingson is excited to announce the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office received a $20,000 grant to send 12 officers with the Sheriff's Office to Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training in September in Ozaukee County, WI.



CIT is a comprehensive five day, 40 hour training session designed to assist law enforcement officers in recognizing and understanding the signs and symptoms of mental illness including depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders, developmental and cognitive disorders, dementia and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The officers learned various options to facilitate de-escalation of a mental health consumer in crisis.

They also learned how interacting on a regular basis in this kind of outreach program reduces the potential for crisis and/or injury of the officer, consumer or others.

The skills taught in this course will be used throughout the officer's life both personally and professionally.

Sheriff Semingson strongly believes that all officers should be trained in CIT and will be working to reach his goal that every sworn member of this Office receives this training.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.