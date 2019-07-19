Trempealeau County Cooling Centers

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) - The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office reminds residents to use caution in the extreme heat and offers locations to help stay cool.

Here is a list of cooling centers in Trempealeau County.

Shirley Wright Memorial Library

11455 Fremont St, Trempealeau, WI 54661

(608) 534-6197

Galesville Public Library

16787 S Main St, Galesville, WI 54630

(608) 582-2552

Hauge Memorial Library-Osseo

50655 Charles St, Osseo, WI 54758

(715) 597-3444

Whitehall Public Library

36351 Main St, Whitehall, WI 54773

(715) 538-4107

Independence Public Library

23688 Adams St, Independence, WI 54747

(715) 985-3616

Arcadia Public Library

406 E Main St, Arcadia, WI 54612

(608) 323-7505

Arcadia High School

756 Raider Dr, Arcadia, WI 54612

7am-2:30pm (EXTREME HEAT)

Blair Public Library

122 Urberg Ave, Blair, WI 54616

(608) 989-2502

Tri County Hospital

1st Floor Rehab lobby

18601 Lincoln

Whitehall, WI 54773

715-538-4361

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.