Trempealeau County Cooling Centers
TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WKBT) - The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office reminds residents to use caution in the extreme heat and offers locations to help stay cool.
Here is a list of cooling centers in Trempealeau County.
Shirley Wright Memorial Library
11455 Fremont St, Trempealeau, WI 54661
(608) 534-6197
Galesville Public Library
16787 S Main St, Galesville, WI 54630
(608) 582-2552
Hauge Memorial Library-Osseo
50655 Charles St, Osseo, WI 54758
(715) 597-3444
Whitehall Public Library
36351 Main St, Whitehall, WI 54773
(715) 538-4107
Independence Public Library
23688 Adams St, Independence, WI 54747
(715) 985-3616
Arcadia Public Library
406 E Main St, Arcadia, WI 54612
(608) 323-7505
Arcadia High School
756 Raider Dr, Arcadia, WI 54612
7am-2:30pm (EXTREME HEAT)
Blair Public Library
122 Urberg Ave, Blair, WI 54616
(608) 989-2502
Tri County Hospital
1st Floor Rehab lobby
18601 Lincoln
Whitehall, WI 54773
715-538-4361
