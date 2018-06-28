Trempealeau Co. D.A. defends himself as signatures continue to be collected for recall
WHITEHALL, Wis. (WKBT) - The Trempealeau County District Attorney who could soon face a recall election is defending himself.
D.A. Taavi McMahon says he is not immune to mistakes, and believes this recall effort is unfounded.
A group working to recall McMahon began collecting signatures last month. Osseo's Police Chief and another officer argue McMahon is often unprepared for court, does not comply with court rules, and has shown an inability to work with other agencies.
"I think the voters of Trempealeau County, if they hear from me about my prosecutorial approach would definitely elect me a third time. I've already been elected twice, and unopposed,” said McMahon.
Signatures for the recall effort against McMahon are due on July 21.
