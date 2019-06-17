Trempealeau business reopens after more than 100 days closed due to flooding

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WBKT) - After high waters led a Trempealeau business to close its doors in March, it's finally able to serve customers again.

The Hungry Point Bar & Grill was able to fire up its kitchen for the first time on Friday after closing for more than 100 days due to flooding.

The owner of Hungry Point, Dan Nelson, said reopening required cleaning up from the flood and fixing the parking lot, and there is about $15,000 of damage to his docks.

Although he has flood insurance, he says it won't help pay for the damage.

"It's very difficult. You know, you have flood insurance but it doesn't help because the only time the flood insurance kicks in is if you actually lose your property. So, all this cleanup and all the damage that was done: There's no coverage for that," said Nelson.

Nelson said that, despite the cloudy weather, Hungry Point has had a pleasant amount of business over the weekend.

