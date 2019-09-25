Trees knocked down, power outages following storms in Winona County

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Several trees were knocked down by high winds in Winona County Wednesday night.

One tree caused minor damage to a residents' gutter and roof.

There were more than 1,200 people without power in the area at one time.

Some residents still don't have electricity.

Winona County emergency management officials recommends people find a way to get storm alerts in case of severe weather.

They also urge people to not call 911 unless there are downed power lines or other emergencies.

"Last night during the storm, we had from about 8:20 last night to 11 o'clock our dispatch center took over 230 phone calls," said Ben Klinger, Winona County Emergency Management Director.

Two houses were struck by lightning but no one was injured.

Also, an EF-0 tornado touched down briefly in Lake City in Wabasha County Tuesday night.

