Treasurer Godlewski meeting with local retirees and farmers in La Crosse

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 11:16 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 07:03 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski will be at JavaVino in La Crosse on Monday, August 19 to meet with retirees and local farmers.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m.

Godlewski will discuss concerns about retirement saving with those in attendance.

