Treasurer Godlewski meeting with local retirees and farmers in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski will be at JavaVino in La Crosse on Monday, August 19 to meet with retirees and local farmers.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m.

Godlewski will discuss concerns about retirement saving with those in attendance.

