Train strikes, kills person near downtown Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) - A train has struck and killed a person near downtown Moorhead.

Moorhead Police Lt. Deric Swenson says the collision happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Swenson tells KFGO Radio the victim was struck near the corner of 14th Street and Main Avenue.

The train stopped immediately. Several crossings were blocked while police investigated.

