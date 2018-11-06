News

Train strikes, kills person near downtown Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) - A train has struck and killed a person near downtown Moorhead.

Moorhead Police Lt. Deric Swenson says the collision happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Swenson tells KFGO Radio the victim was struck near the corner of 14th Street and Main Avenue.

The train stopped immediately. Several crossings were blocked while police investigated.

 

