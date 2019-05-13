Train facility in Big Lake begins work on $4 million project

BIG LAKE, Minn. (AP) - Officials have started work on a $4 million development project at the Northstar Operations and Maintenance Facility in Big Lake.

The Northstar commuter rail line travels between Big Lake and the Twin Cities and also links to St. Cloud via bus service.

The St. Cloud Times reports that Northstar commuter rail officials say construction on the first phase of overhauls started in April and will continue to November

The changes will permit staff to renovate Northstar's six locomotives and 18 commuter rail cars starting in 2024 or 2025.

Business, education, faith and local government groups would like to see the Northstar route expanded to St. Cloud.

Minnesota lawmakers are considering a bill that Rep. Dan Wolgamott proposed this year that would subsidize the necessary groundwork to lengthen the Northstar route.

