Traffic and parade watcher reminders ahead of Oktoberfest parades

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - We are just two days away from Oktoberfest celebrations in La Crosse.

While thousands of people will take in the Torchlight and Maple Leaf parades, construction projects may impact how you get to and from the events.

George Street from Clinton to Gillette Street is closed because of a construction project.

Additional projects on small streets on the north side may also impact drivers.

La Crosse Police say planning and patience will help make the fest experience the best possible.

"Ultimately a lot of the detours are going to create some significant traffic delays, so traffic, if you're trying to go north-south, Highway 16 is going to be a useful corridor to use to try to get from the north side to the south side or vice versa," said La Crosse Police Sergeant Tom Walsh.

And police are reminding people to follow the rules for parade set-up.

You're not allowed to set-up in public areas for the Torchlight and Maple Leaf parades until midnight prior to the parade.

And no set up is allowed before 7 a.m. in the medians ahead of the Maple Leaf parade.

The fine for setting up in public areas prior to parades is $124 and $73.60 for those who set up early in medians.

"It's just a matter if everybody waits until the required times, it just makes everything a little more fair for everybody and it keeps those right-of-ways safe for everyone else to use," said Walsh.

The Torchlight parade starts at 7 p-m Thursday night at the intersection of Kane and Gillette Streets on La Crosse's north side.

And the Maple Leaf Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

