TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure causing delays on Rose Street

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 08:12 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 08:12 AM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Rose Street southbound is backed up from Monitor Street to George Street this morning due to a lane closure.

Find an alternate route or expect delays.

 

