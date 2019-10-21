News

UPDATE: One lane now open following crash on eastbound I-90

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 07:40 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:59 AM CDT

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - An early morning traffic accident is causing delays on I-90 eastbound near exit 4.

On eastbound lane is not open.

Expect delays.

 

 

