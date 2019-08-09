Tractor overturns, pins 81-year-old man in Richland County
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WKBT) - A tractor overturned on an 81-year-old in Richland County Wednesday afternoon.
On August 7 at 3:33 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff's Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a tractor roll over on Highway 80 near Joe Miller Lane.
When Deputies arrived, Norman Putz, 81, of Richland Center, was pinned under a tractor he was using to mow a ditch line. As Putz attempted to mow around a culvert, the tractor overturned, landing upside down in the ditch, pinning Putz underneath it.
The Richland Center Fire Department was able to extricate the man with the assistance of Wegner Towing.
Putz was taken to an area hospital with a possible injury, according to law enforcement.
A Wisconsin DNR Warden assisted Richland County Officials at the scene.
