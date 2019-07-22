Tractor driver dies after landing in pond
COOK, Minn. (AP) - Sheriff's officials say a man has died after the tractor he was driving fell into a pond in northeastern Minnesota.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office got a call Sunday night about a skid steer tractor that landed in a man-made pond. Family members attempted to rescue the driver, but couldn't locate him.
A rescue crew later found the man at the bottom of the pond in about 8 feet of water.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Two tornadoes confirmed in Trempealeau, Jackson Counties
- State of Emergency declared after severe storms in Wisconsin
- Truckers pay touching tribute to Holmen man during his funeral
- Winona County offers basement clean up kits
- Man crashes motorcycle after swerving to miss animal on road
- Bliss Road expected closure
- Couleecap, Inc. to provide zero interest vehicle purchase loans
- Police: Remains in store were those of man missing since '09
- Tractor driver dies after landing in pond
- Minnesota to launch working group on police shootings