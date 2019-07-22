News

Tractor driver dies after landing in pond

COOK, Minn. (AP) - Sheriff's officials say a man has died after the tractor he was driving fell into a pond in northeastern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office got a call Sunday night about a skid steer tractor that landed in a man-made pond. Family members attempted to rescue the driver, but couldn't locate him.

A rescue crew later found the man at the bottom of the pond in about 8 feet of water.

 

