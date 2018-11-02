Toys for Tots drive underway in La Crosse area

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - You have the opportunity to make sure kids in our area have a happy holiday season.

The annual La Crosse Jaycees Toys for Tots drive is underway.

The drive collects toys for children in our community.

Organizers say there is one group of children that typically gets forgotten when people go toy shopping.

"We like to stress that the older boys and girls, 10 to 12 year old is kind of a sore spot where we don't get a whole lot for that age group. We're hoping we got a lot more toys at that age group this year," said Jason Hollermann, Toys for Tots Committee Member.

Toys will be collected through December 7th.

There are donation locations throughout the area including at the News 8 studios, 141 6th Street South, La Crosse.



