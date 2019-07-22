Town of Gale and surrounding areas bouncing back after tornado

GALE, Wis. (WKBT) - "It looked like a bomb went off. There're trees lying everywhere, power lines were down."

It didn't take long for Hans Reimer and his tree removal company to get calls to start clearing the storm damage that ran though Trempealeau County.

"My phone exploded. Literally as soon as the wind was blowing I was getting calls. You wouldn't recognize this place on Saturday. The crews worked really hard to get the streets to stay open."

Hans and his crew have a lot of work ahead of them.

"I've got at least five days of storm damage related work to do in this immediate area."

But Hans isn't clearing out trees alone.

"Couldn't believe how fast the community came together and started. Chainsaws where flying, it was still raining and people were cleaning up already I was impressed."

"Nobody was afraid to pitch in," explained Co-Manager of Champions Riverside Campground in Galesville, Lisa Black.

Black saw the same sense of teamwork in cleaning up storm damage.

"We did it within our own staff, and everybody that came with chainsaws and rakes and helpers."

There were concerns over the camp having to close down for the next few weekends.

"Everything is a setback, but we are responding to it well, so we're not going to shut down at all."

With damaged cornfields, tree lines, structures, and roads that still need clearing, those I talked to are happy that the town pitched in to help, but know that there's still plenty to do.

"Gotta get back to work!" exclaimed Reimer.



