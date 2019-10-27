Tour of historic bowling alleys stops in Fountain City

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) - A historic sports venue in Buffalo County is being highlighted in a tour of people from across Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Vintage Alleys Tour made a stop at Fountain City Hall in Fountain City Saturday.

The stop is part of the third year of tours put on the Bowling Centers Association of Wisconsin featuring historic bowling alleys in the state.

Fountain City Hall is one of three known allies in Wisconsin with human pinsetters in operation in the state.

The space provides a chance to community members learn more about the sports' history.

"These are really living museums, and for people that really don't know the history of our sport or how this particular center where they're still doing pin setting by humans, how that's the way our game started centuries ago," said Yvonne Bennett, Bowling Centers Association of Wisconsin executive director.

The tour also stopped at a bowling alley in Cochrane and one in Arcadia.



