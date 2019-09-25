News

Tornado near Elk Mound causes damage as storms rip western Wisconsin

Lots of damage in the Town of Wheaton

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 07:21 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 01:48 PM CDT

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) - At least one confirmed tornado touched down as severe storms ripped through western Wisconsin, damaging homes and other structures near the Chippewa-Dunn county line.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk told WEAU-TV that no one he knew of was unaccounted for after Tuesday night's storms, with only a few people having suffered minor injuries.

Emergency managers have asked potential volunteers to stay away from the Town of Wheaton, citing downed power lines and debris.

The National Weather Service says the tornado struck near Elk Mound shortly before 8 p.m.
At least three semi-trailers overturned along Wisconsin Highway 29 northeast of Elk Mound.
Elk Mound schools opened their high school for anyone needing temporary shelter overnight.

