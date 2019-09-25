Tornado near Elk Mound causes damage as storms rip western Wisconsin
Lots of damage in the Town of Wheaton
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) - At least one confirmed tornado touched down as severe storms ripped through western Wisconsin, damaging homes and other structures near the Chippewa-Dunn county line.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk told WEAU-TV that no one he knew of was unaccounted for after Tuesday night's storms, with only a few people having suffered minor injuries.
Emergency managers have asked potential volunteers to stay away from the Town of Wheaton, citing downed power lines and debris.
The National Weather Service says the tornado struck near Elk Mound shortly before 8 p.m.
At least three semi-trailers overturned along Wisconsin Highway 29 northeast of Elk Mound.
Elk Mound schools opened their high school for anyone needing temporary shelter overnight.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- People in Maple Leaf Parade march, drive and dance more than two miles through La Crosse
- Family Zone provides alcohol and tobacco free way to enjoy Maple Leaf Parade
- Event provides sober friendly-family alternative to Oktoberfest
- La Farge police report multiple disturbances related to Homecoming week
- Hazardous Materials Training gets emergency responders ready for disasters
Latest News
- Tri-State Ambulance: Requests during Oktoberfest went up 39% from 2018
- Fashion for a Cure fights childhood cancer with style
- Hundreds got hearty start to Oktoberfest's final day at Parade Marshal Breakfast
- Dachshund Dash & Viener Vogue celebrates German heritage of area dogs
- New Kartenspiele tradition could be in the cards for Oktoberfest
- Maple Leaf Walk Run kicks off Saturday's Oktoberfest activities
- People in Maple Leaf Parade march, drive and dance more than two miles through La Crosse
- Family Zone provides alcohol and tobacco free way to enjoy Maple Leaf Parade
- Hazardous Materials Training gets emergency responders ready for disasters
- Event provides sober friendly-family alternative to Oktoberfest