Tornado caught on camera causes damage in Winneshiek Co.

OSSIAN, Iowa, (WKBT) - Severe weather swept through the region Thursday afternoon and into the evening, including at least one tornado.

The twister touched down in the Ossian, IA area in Winneshiek County.

Amy Hendrickson Knutson caught the tornado on camera as it spawned near her home.

While she didn't have any significant damage, several nearby farms did have sheds and barns damaged or destroyed.

Mary Huinker shared pictures of her shed blown over with pieces scattered about her farm.

The tornado also knocked down a lot of tree branches.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.