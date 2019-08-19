Whitehall Football plans to tackle 2019 with new playbook

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WBKT) - After a tough go of things last year, a local team is looking into other options for this upcoming year.

Our High School Football preview continues, with the Whitehall Norse.

They're coming off of a 1-8 record last year, and are looking to shake things up on offense and defense.

Head coach John Klein Hans is introducing running the option for his team this year.

He believes having the ability to change the play on the fly if needed, while having a run-heavy attack suits his players.

The Norse are returning many starters, and also will use a 5-2 approach on defense.

Coach Klein Hans felt he had to change the offensive and defensive structure of his team to allow his players to be the best they can be.

"As a coach you got to go with what your players are, you can't just stay with one system your whole career. You gotta look at who you have coming in, what your strengths and weaknesses are, and adjust every year to maximize what your kids are. And this year we thought the option was better."

"It's unpredictable, a defense could know exactly what play we're going to run, and they can't stop it. Our coach even said he doesn't know what's going to happen on the sidelines. It gives us athletes the ability to make plays, and he trusts his athletes to do so," said Whitehall Senior John Schwartz.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.