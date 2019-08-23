Western Technical College to offer three new programs for automation, animal science and robotics

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Western Technical College will offer three new programs during the fall semester. The programs include Automation Systems Technology, Animal Science Technician, and Robotic Welding and Fabrication Specialist.

The additional programs are pursued when a current or future workforce needs develop in WTC's 11-county district, according to a press release.

The Automation Systems Technology program will provide skills to those entering automation and robotics. The associate degree program will include the setup, troubleshooting, repairs and modifying programs in automated manufacturing lines.

Through the Animal Science Technician technical diploma program, students will get a broad overview of animal science, including reproduction and health. The program will also include nutrition, ration balancing, heat detection, disease prevention and artificial insemination.

Robotic Welding and Fabrication Specialist is a technical diploma, which will launch in the spring of 2020. It will prepare students to program and operate welding robots. It includes basic engineering principals of programming skills to create welding processes that meet specifications for various patterns, joint types and positions.

When considering potential programs, the college uses a process which brings local employers together to determine major duties and tasks of the occupation, look at job opportunity trends and living wages. They then develop a curriculum to create successful programs.

Other factors include labor specific market data, student interest, the college's resources and personnel. The Wisconsin Technical College System must then approve the new programs.

The programs will be available to students in the upcoming academic year.

