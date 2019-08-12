Westby Football turns to young talent to build off of successful year

George Frey/Getty Image

WESTBY, Wis. (WKBT) - In 2018 the Norsemen finished 10-2 and made a playoff run to the Division 5 quarter-finals before being bested by Spencer/Columbus.

Star Senior Ryan Daines left along with a majority of the starters on both sides of the ball as the team had only 4 starting juniors in 2018.

The balanced offensive attack will rely on fresh faces on the offensive line for run and pass protection.

But the Norsemen believe they will be able to recapture the success they enjoyed last year and it all starts with a foundation of well taught, hard-working new starters.

'Im excited to see the kids we have, and I hope the young kids keep coming out and showing and working and that's how you build a program," said Head Coach Andy Hulst.

I think it has to be all focus, there can't be any screwing around. It has to be all focus, scrimmage is coming up next Friday, so we don't have that much time before our next game," explained Senior Austin Mowery.



