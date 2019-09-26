Universities implement security procedures, urge safety during Oktoberfest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - As Oktoberfest officially begins, thousands of people are expected to join in on the fun during the four-day event. Because of the festival, area college students might notice some different security measures.

Starting at 10 p.m. Thursday through 11 a.m. Sunday, all side and back doors to UW-La Crosse residence halls will be locked and armed.

"Our front doors will be locked 24/7 so students will have to have their IDs to be able to swipe into the buildings," said Troy Richter, assistant director of residence life at UW-La Crosse.

Guests will not be allowed to enter or stay in any of the dormitories, except for parents or guardians, during that time.

"Some past Oktoberfests were pretty wild, and a lot of time we were finding it wasn't our students, it was guests that were causing a lot of problems," Richter said.

UWL staff said problems like vandalism and noise complaints were primarily fueled by excessive drinking.

"We found this was one of the ways we could support our residents in the building by not having those issues in the hall," Richter said.

In an email to Viterbo University students, staff urged people not to prop open doors to residence halls or allow others to follow them inside. The university's director of campus safety, Adam Malin, said it will not change any security procedures for the weekend. However, there will be more security personnel during the event.

"We're putting additional staff on for the weekend, including in our Student Life Division," said Malin.

Some students might not be from the area and don't know what to expect. That's why they're urging people to travel in groups, never drive or let others drive drunk, and don't host parties with any under-age people, among other tips.

"Have your emergency contact information ready in case you need it. Have a plan-- know where you're going and where you're going to end up for the night," Malin said.

Students can have alcohol in on-campus housing at both UWL and Viterbo University if they are at least 21, along with other conditions. If staff find under-age students with alcohol or others violating school policies, they could be written up and face disciplinary action.

There are also a number of alcohol-free alternatives for students to enjoy. Western Technical College, Viterbo University, and UW-La Crosse students can go to RECtoberfest. The event is held at the Recreational Eagle Center on Friday from 7:30 to 11 p.m.

