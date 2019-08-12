Tomah VA campus to eliminating smoking this fall
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - The smoking policy at the Tomah VA Medical Center will change this fall.
Beginning October 1, 2019, smoking will no longer be permitted on the Tomah VA campus for patients, visitors, contractors, volunteers, and vendors, according to a letter being released this week to 27,000 Veterans under their care.
The policy covers all smoking material including but not limited to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, and other combustion of tobacco as well as non-Federal Drug Administration approved electronic nicotine delivery systems, including but not limited to electronic or e-cigarettes, vape pens, or e-cigars.
The letter included an opportunity for Veterans to sign up for smoking cessation treatment services.
