Tomah turns blue to honor 3-year-old victim of alleged child abuse

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - High school students in Tomah are showing their support for a three year old child who died from an alleged case of child abuse.

The students are honoring the child by turning Tomah blue.

There's something about small towns that needs no explanation to understand the feeling of home.

"In Tomah everyone knows everyone basically."

It's a place that brings every one back in one way or another.

"You're one big family."

In Tomah, there is a school where students want to make their home welcome for everyone.

"We try to sit next to different people every day."

Amy King Teaches english and leadership at Tomah High School. "Every year I encourage some of my students to take on some kind of a project," said King.

She wants students to understand the power a small town family can have when a moment comes.

On May third, a community was shaken. "We can come together in a time like this." King's students went to work. "They kind of took the bull by the horns."

They turned the community blue in Memory of Kyson Rice. "Blue is the color for child abuse awareness."

"I think it's awesome when our school and community can come together."

On the day of Kyson's funeral, hundreds of students wore their support to school to show one family the true meaning of community.

"Together we can do anything."

"We have banks downtown that say turn Tomah Blue."

"Just driving to school and seeing kids on their bikes wearing the color blue, it's just crazy to see how can spread so fast in three days."

It's a memory these young adults will always have, along with knowledge to keep a community family strong.

Teachers at Tomah High School say the family of Kyson was truly grateful for the student's support.

Several of Tomah's sports teams are also wearing blue to spread awareness to other communities as well.

