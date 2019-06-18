Tomah's Humbird Cheese celebrates 50 years in business
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - An area cheese maker is celebrating a milestone.
Humbird Cheese of Tomah has been in business for 50 years.
Wisconsin State Senator Patrick Testin presented a plaque honoring the store's history.
The recognition comes during National Dairy Month.
The business’ history has helped it draw fans from beyond Wisconsin.
"It has really become an iconic location right here in the Tomah area where folks from not only around the country, but around the world stop to get some great Wisconsin cheeses," said Wisconsin State Senator Patrick Testin.
The store has been run by three generations of the same family.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Excitement building for Riverfest in La Crosse, free buttons available for veterans
- Pop-up Library launches at Cameron Park Farmer's Market
- Drivers are being warned to keep an eye out for turtles crossing the roads
- Truck driver says 'zipper method' for merging helps reduce congestion in construction zones
- Judge grants motions in La Crosse County homicide case
Latest News
- Judge grants motions in La Crosse County homicide case
- Excitement building for Riverfest in La Crosse, free buttons available for veterans
- La Crosse Police Chief officially accepts Arizona position
- Wisconsin's Democratic governor vetoes 4 abortion bills
- Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival Saturday in La Crosse
- Prairie du Chien hosts 20 team WBY Tournament
- Road repairs scheduled for Copeland Avenue, La Crosse
- Truck driver says 'zipper method' for merging helps reduce congestion in construction zones
- Animal Control stresses to look for signs during Turtle Crossing
- Marcus Theatres offers $3 kids movies