Tomah's Humbird Cheese celebrates 50 years in business

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - An area cheese maker is celebrating a milestone.

Humbird Cheese of Tomah has been in business for 50 years.

Wisconsin State Senator Patrick Testin presented a plaque honoring the store's history.

The recognition comes during National Dairy Month.

The business’ history has helped it draw fans from beyond Wisconsin.

"It has really become an iconic location right here in the Tomah area where folks from not only around the country, but around the world stop to get some great Wisconsin cheeses," said Wisconsin State Senator Patrick Testin.

The store has been run by three generations of the same family.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.