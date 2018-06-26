News

Tomah police searching for missing, vulnerable man

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 10:05 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 02:22 PM CDT

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - The Tomah Police Department is asking for help in finding a man, missing since June 23.

According to the Tomah PD Facebook Page, Jonathan Coenan, 23, may be in the Sparta or La Crosse area.

Coenan is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 225 pounds.

Contact the Tomah Police Department with any information on Coenan's whereabouts at 608-374-7400.

