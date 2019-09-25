Tomah police receive autopsy results following death investigation
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - Tomah Police received autopsy results following a death investigation.
A welfare check was conducted at a home on E. Milwaukee Street Sunday, August 4, 2019. Police entered the property and found 37-year-old Jacob Zimmerman dead.
The Monroe County Medical Examiner listed Zimmerman's death as an accidental overdose due to mixed drug toxicity.
The case is still under investigation.
