Tomah police receive autopsy results following death investigation

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - Tomah Police received autopsy results following a death investigation.

A welfare check was conducted at a home on E. Milwaukee Street Sunday, August 4, 2019. Police entered the property and found 37-year-old Jacob Zimmerman dead.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner listed Zimmerman's death as an accidental overdose due to mixed drug toxicity.

The case is still under investigation.

