Tomah Hosts 44th Annual Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull
TOMAH, WIS. (WKBT) - Thousands of spectators are in Tomah for what's known as the "Heaviest Motorsport on Earth."
The 44th annual Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull kicks off today at Recreation Park. 70,000 spectators are expected to watch truck and tractor drivers compete for 200,000 dollars in prizes.
In addition to the races, live music, an arts and crafts fair and a motorcycle parade will be at the grounds over the weekend.
"Not only do you see the entire community come together for a common goal, but you see all of these visitors coming in to enjoy Tomah. And we have a fantastic community, and we're excited to show others," explained Tina Thompson, CEO of Tomah Chamber and Visitor's Center.
The event kicks off tonight at 7 with shows starting at noon for Friday and Saturday.
Tickets can be purchased online at tomahtractorpull.com.
