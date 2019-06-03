Hometown heroes of Tomah celebration

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center will be celebrating Tomah's Hometown Heroes at Fireman's Park on Thursday, June 6 from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Hometown Heroes is an event to celebrate the brave people who are the first on the scene in an emergency, dangerous, and stressful situations. The event will honor the heroes who keep us safe, help us heal, and save lives. The work of these individuals happen across various workforces including healthcare, law enforcement, the fire department, and other emergency services.

This family friendly event is free to the public thanks to the event sponsors. Kids will be able to explore emergency vehicles onsite, take a ride in the bucket truck, and play games. Emergency and child safety demonstrations will be provided, as well as food, other family friendly activities, and more.

For Volunteer and Sponsorship Information contact Tina Thompson at 608-372-2166 or tthompson@tomahwisconsin.com

For additional information: https://www.tomahwisconsin.com/hometown-heroes

