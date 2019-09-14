Tomah Health prepares for opening in October
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - More healthcare options and services are available in our area after two Tomah Health Clinics prepare to open.
Tomah Health and Gundersen Tomah Clinic held an open house on Friday. The two facilities are set to be adjacent to each other on Gopher Drive in Tomah.
Both buildings have recently expanded, with the Gundersen Health Clinic opening on Aug. 26 and the Tomah Health (previously known as Tomah Memorial Hospital) relocating to Gopher Drive and adding 24-hour, Emergency and Urgent Care, Rehabilitation services, an in-house Pharmacy and more.
But Health officials say one of the biggest additions to the new Gundersen Tomah Clinic is the Comprehensive Cancer Center.
"Having the cancer center here and being able to provide chemotherapy, radiation therapy to patients right close to home, it avoids a lot of travel time for patients," said Dr. Michael Dolan with Gundersen Health. "The convenience factor is unbelievable. When you're going through cancer treatment, that's a huge deal as far as maintaining your well-being."
Tomah Health officially opens Wednesday, October 2.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Miss Oktoberfest/La Crosse pageant Saturday in La Crosse
- Prairie Du Chien residents picking up the pieces after flash flood damaged several homes
- Tomah Health holds ribbon cutting, open house ahead of October 2nd opening
- 'Garding Against Cancer' event raises $95,000
- FSPA finds artifacts during renovation
Latest News
- La Crosse Police investigating a report of shots fired
- Multiple roads closed in Crawford County due to flooding
- Chippewa Falls woman arrested following murder-for-hire investigation
- Prairie Du Chien residents picking up the pieces after flash flood damaged several homes
- UPDATED: Vernon County roads closed due to flooding
- Three brothers traveling on 24th Freedom Honor Flight
- Mayor declares State of Emergency for City of Prairie du Chien
- Suspect arrested in fire at historic Minnesota synagogue
- Local artists decorate downtown, creating the "500 Main Murals"
- 'Club Connectivity' keeps cognitively impaired socially active every month