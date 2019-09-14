Tomah Health prepares for opening in October

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - More healthcare options and services are available in our area after two Tomah Health Clinics prepare to open.

Tomah Health and Gundersen Tomah Clinic held an open house on Friday. The two facilities are set to be adjacent to each other on Gopher Drive in Tomah.

Both buildings have recently expanded, with the Gundersen Health Clinic opening on Aug. 26 and the Tomah Health (previously known as Tomah Memorial Hospital) relocating to Gopher Drive and adding 24-hour, Emergency and Urgent Care, Rehabilitation services, an in-house Pharmacy and more.

But Health officials say one of the biggest additions to the new Gundersen Tomah Clinic is the Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"Having the cancer center here and being able to provide chemotherapy, radiation therapy to patients right close to home, it avoids a lot of travel time for patients," said Dr. Michael Dolan with Gundersen Health. "The convenience factor is unbelievable. When you're going through cancer treatment, that's a huge deal as far as maintaining your well-being."

Tomah Health officially opens Wednesday, October 2.



