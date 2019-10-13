Thousands shop for Halloween decoration and more at Fall Gift & Craft Show

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - People can browse booths from almost 200 vendors this weekend at the Omni Center in Onalaska during the Fall Gift & Craft Show.

Tony Meyers, a sales manager at the Omni Center, said more that 2,500 people shopped for seasonal gifts and crafts in the center's main area, two banquet rooms and the new West Wing Shelter on Saturday.

Meyers said the weather helped the turnout, and that shoppers could hardly wait to get inside the center in the morning.

"When we opened the doors at 9:00 a.m. today it was like going into a concert. People were lined up by the doors, and we opened the doors and they ran. So, they must have known where they were going, what booth they were going to," said Meyers.

There are also refreshments and door prizes.

The event continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is free and open to the public.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.